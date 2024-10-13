Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GMS by 107.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in GMS by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Up 1.2 %

GMS opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

