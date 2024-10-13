Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

