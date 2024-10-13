Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

