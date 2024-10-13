Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

