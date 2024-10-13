Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

