Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.79.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.