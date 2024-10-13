SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Update

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SITE Centers Stock Up 0.6 %
SITC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 1,278,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,754. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $906.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in SITE Centers by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 127,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
