SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Update

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SITC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 1,278,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,754. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $906.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in SITE Centers by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 127,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

