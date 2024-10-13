SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in SJW Group by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

