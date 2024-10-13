Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 122,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 379,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

