SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to an inline rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.43.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,350,000 after acquiring an additional 88,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

