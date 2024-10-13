Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.80. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,401 shares traded.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

