Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360,439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

