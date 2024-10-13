Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 127,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

