Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NNN REIT worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 809,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNN

Insider Activity at NNN REIT

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.