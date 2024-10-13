Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10,438.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,691. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
