Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $9.85 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $48,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %

PRGO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

