Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $185.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

