Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,365 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 9.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,249,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,427.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 659,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 641,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 322,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 507,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:FBCG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

