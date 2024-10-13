Sowa Financial Group Inc. Invests $229,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Quarry LP lifted its position in AT&T by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

