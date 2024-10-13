SPACE ID (ID) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $277.91 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,805,028 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 747,805,027.5688851 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.3717184 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $8,058,844.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

