SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

