SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,769 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,213,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,995,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,216. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

