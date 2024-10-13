SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $574.64 and last traded at $573.75, with a volume of 235267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $566.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

