SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $576.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $576.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

