SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by Bright Financial Advisors Inc.

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 2.90% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 19,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

