Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.86 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 69.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.