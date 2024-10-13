Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Lifted by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

