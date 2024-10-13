SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

