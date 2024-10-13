Standard Lithium (SLI) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1282 1596 46 2.51

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million 4.17 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.65 billion $204.21 million -31.59

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 1.78, suggesting that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

