Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Starco Brands Price Performance

STCB remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a negative return on equity of 66.88%.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.