Stargate Finance Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $40.76 million and $12.38 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00254772 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate Finance (STG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stargate Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 204,338,417.4544445 in circulation. The last known price of Stargate Finance is 0.30620532 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $9,249,010.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stargate.finance/.”

