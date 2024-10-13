Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $430.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.47. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

