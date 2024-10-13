STM Group (LON:STM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 2117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

STM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £34.66 million, a PE ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.60.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

