StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $996.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $899.39 and a 200-day moving average of $831.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

