StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.60.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
