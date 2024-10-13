StockNews.com Downgrades OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) to Hold

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after buying an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 48.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

