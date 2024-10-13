StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.