StockNews.com Upgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to “Hold”

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NFG opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,910,000 after buying an additional 550,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 159.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 541,176 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 249,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 262.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 230,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

