StockNews.com Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

WB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities raised Weibo to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.23.

Get Weibo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Weibo

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Weibo has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 92.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.