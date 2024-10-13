STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0440 on Top Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. STP has a market cap of $85.44 million and $3.21 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04432473 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,999,913.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

