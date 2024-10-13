Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.