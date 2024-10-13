Strike (STRK) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00011101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $37.08 million and $18.68 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00255299 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,329,247 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strike has a current supply of 6,540,888 with 5,329,080.03747709 in circulation. The last known price of Strike is 7.14606393 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $16,346,288.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strike.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.