Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $355.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $374.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

