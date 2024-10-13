Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

SMTOY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

