Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 36,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,363. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

