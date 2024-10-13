Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 209 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 6,820,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,186. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

