Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 49 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $722.79. 2,299,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $686.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

