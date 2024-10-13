Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 189 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 836.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

