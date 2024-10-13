Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $816,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.26. 1,920,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. The firm has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $502.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.