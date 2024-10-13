Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.86. 1,428,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.51%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

